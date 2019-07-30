BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for as many as six suspects accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Gwinnett County Victoria's Secret location.
According to a Facebook post from Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the group of suspects entered the store inside the Mall of Georgia in Buford on May 29.
While they appeared to be shopping, the suspects allegedly removed security tags and stuffed items inside bags. Each suspect then paid for an item to give the illusion that they were legitimately shopping.
Employees later found several discarded security tags on the floor. The suspects eventually made off with about $2,700 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
