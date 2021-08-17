Several trees down across roads in Coweta County after possible tornado

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A possible tornado touch down in Coweta County has led to reports of downed trees and other debris across Coweta County.
CBS46's Trason Bragg was on scene Tuesday morning to survey the damage and found several downed trees scattered across roads in the area.
This damage follows reports of similar scenes in Meriwether County, as the National Weather Service is reporting damage in the area of Rocky Mount, Ga.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates throughout the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.