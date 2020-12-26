Gwinnett County firefighters are working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at a multi-unit apartment complex near the 5100 block of Beverly Glen Village Lane in Peachtree Coroners.
The fire happened at the Medlock Woods Apartments just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
According to a fire spokesperson, a person called 9-1-1 and reported hearing what sounded like an explosion.
Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the attic and several top floors.
It took firefighters just under an hour to get the blaze under control.
At least 10 units had smoke and water damage and there were no injuries.
Fire investigators are trying to track down the occupants in the unit where the fire is believed to have started.
There is no word on an exact cause and anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890.
