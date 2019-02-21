Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have three suspects in custody and are searching for another after a series of vehicle break-ins in southwest Atlanta.
Police say at least seven vehicles were broken into outside the Glenwood Park Lofts. Another two vehicles were stolen from Gwinnett County.
Officers were able to find three of the suspects hiding in the vehicles. They were arrested but police are searching for one more.
if you have any information on the break-ins, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.