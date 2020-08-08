ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between a group of men outside of a Buckhead nightclub ended in a shooting Saturday evening.
Around 8 p.m. Atlanta Police were dispatched to Elleven45 Lounge on Peachtree Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found several vehicles riddled with bullets.
Police say there were no gunshot victims on scene.
Witnesses told officers that one of the men appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound and fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.
Police told CBS46 News followed up at both Grady and AMC Hospital to search for victims, but none were located.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
You might want to check your spelling of Atlanta.... Oops!
