Alpharetta Department of Public Safety
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is reminding people to use vigilance when parking at restaurants in the city.

The department says as many as seven vehicles had their windows smashed out on Tuesday with several items taken.

The incidents happened at various restaurants along Mansell Road and Main Street.

The department is also advising people not to leave valuable items in plain sight. 

if you have any information on the vehicle smash and grabs, you're asked to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

