ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is reminding people to use vigilance when parking at restaurants in the city.
The department says as many as seven vehicles had their windows smashed out on Tuesday with several items taken.
The incidents happened at various restaurants along Mansell Road and Main Street.
The department is also advising people not to leave valuable items in plain sight.
if you have any information on the vehicle smash and grabs, you're asked to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.