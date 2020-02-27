MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Monroe County Emergency Services says two people have been found dead in a fire at a home in the southwestern part of the county.
The department says just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, crews were sent to a structure fire on Old Zebulon Road. That's where crews found the deceased victims.
It's unclear how the fire started.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
No firefighters were injured.
