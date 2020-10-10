ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) -- Georgia saw a string of tornado warnings across the metro Atlanta area throughout the afternoon and into the evening Saturday.
While there had been no confirmed tornado touchdowns, only warnings, many metro counties reported severe weather and possible tornadic activity.
According to Newton County Police, witnesses in Newton County reported seeing a tornado near Highway 36 at Turner Lake Road. While a touchdown has yet to be confirmed, there were reports of a tree down at Brown Bridge Road and Turner Lake Road. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Information coming in from Coweta Ham Radio reported that trees were down on Howard Hughes road in Coweta County, while photos were obtained showing severe weather activity in Good Hope and Loganville.
According to radar, a possible tornado on the ground was reported in Clayton County Just before 8:00 p.m.
Severe flash flooding were reported in Atlanta at the intersection of John Portman Blvd and Piedmont Avenue.
#BREAKING: severe flooding in #Atlanta ... were at John Portman Blvd and Piedmont Avenue and cars are taking their chances... @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RW7kjXOVfo— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) October 11, 2020
Stay with CBS46 Pinpoint Weather for more updates on severe storm activity.
