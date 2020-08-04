GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A massive cleanup effort is underway on Lake Lanier after officials say a severe thunderstorm crossed the lake Monday causing large amounts of damage to docks and boats.
“Saw this storm coming I thought, this was gonna be pretty cool, I mean because we see storms all the time,” James Lenderman said.
Lenderman told CBS46 News what followed Monday evening was the worst storm he’s ever experienced during his 15 years of living on Lake Lanier.
“It started hailing like P size,” Lenderman explained.
That’s when he decided to sprint back to his houseboat to check on a loved one.
“A tree up there fell in front of me so I had to stop... then a tree fell behind me. I said well ok, I said I hope another tree doesn’t fall between these because I’m here,” Lenderman said.
When he finally got to the docks, he found devastation. Detached docks, and severely damaged boats, some of which were flipped upside down.
“My boat was already tore apart. I got a 50-foot houseboat and it’s sitting out there with one line tied only and I had six tied when it started," Lenderman said.
Lenderman said the storm frightened this dog, but luckily his dear friend is safe.
“My dog is inside, my little basenji is inside the boat … it’s like a hurricane hit us,” Lenderman said.
Hall County officials said Aqualand Marina received the worst of the damage.
“It’s going to take weeks or months for all this to clear up up here or we can have a normalcy again,” Lenderman explained.
Officials said no one was injured during the severe weather event. They added despite rumors of a tornado, they believe all the damage was caused by straight-line winds.
