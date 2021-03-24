Storms are currently moving through north Georgia with the risk of severe weather through Friday morning.
Right now
There's scattered rain in metro Atlanta, but no storms. However, stronger storms are currently moving through northwest Georgia. These storms in northwest Georgia are producing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The strongest winds will be capable of bringing trees down.
Later today
Storms will continue in far north Georgia, including the north Georgia mountains, through the afternoon.
Storms will eventually move into metro Atlanta after 2 p.m. and continue through early Friday morning.
Severe weather risk
There is a risk of severe thunderstorms in all of north Georgia through Friday morning, but the highest risk is in northwest Georgia.
The strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Friday morning
By the time you're getting up Friday and rush hour begins, the rain and severe weather threat will be over. This is the forecast radar by 5 a.m. Friday.
Flash flood watch
As the heaviest storms pass through, flooding is possible in some areas with rainfall totals in far north Georgia will be between 1" to 3" due to the storms.
A flash flood watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountains north of Atlanta through Friday morning.
Continuing coverage
CBS46 is in STORM MODE into Friday morning. The CBS46 Pinpoint Weather team will be monitoring the storms throughout the day and overnight for any possible developments.
Stay with CBS46 on air and on all digital platforms (website, app, OTT, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter) for the latest updates and possible warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.