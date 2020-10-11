COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The cleanup process is underway after a major overnight storm left significant damage and debris in several areas, including Coweta County.
"We were weather aware," said resident, Tina Blevins. "Watching the football game and we were outside and came inside and all of a sudden it started raining real hard and it sounded different."
Blevins and her husband were one of the many people who weathered Saturday night's storm.
She said, "It was a little unnerving -- i had ran to the bathroom to get in the tub and then it was over. We didn't know what was happening or what to expect.."
Remnants of hurricane Delta moved across parts of Georgia, producing several tornado warnings, leaving behind downed power lines and trees.
Neighbors woke up to crews repairing significant roof and insulation damage to Newnan High School
"The wind was really kicking up but I didn't hear any train sound like people say they hear but we saw things flying. Everything in our yard and from the high school flew to our fence."
There were no reported injuries and crews spent the morning working tirelessly on restorations.
It is likely the National Weather Service will scour the area to see if the damage was caused by a tornado.
For more pictures of damages in the area, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.