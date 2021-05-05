ATLANTA (CBS46) - A South Georgia woman was killed after a tree fell through the roof of her Bonaire home as storms rolled through Monday.
The Houston County coroner confirmed that Carla Harris, 55, was sitting on her sofa when a tree landed on her double-wide mobile home at about 4:30 p.m.
Harris was the second person killed as a line of storms stretching from Central to South Georgia roared through the state Monday afternoon.
Restaurant owner Scot Hudson, 60, was killed in Douglas County when a tree fell on his SUV as he was driving down Campbellton Street in Douglasville.
On Orchard Road a few miles south of Douglasville, two dogs were crushed when a tree fell directly onto the outdoor kennel that housed them.
Darryl Blalock told CBS46 he rushed home when a neighbor told him his dogs were injured. When he arrived, he learned one of the dogs died on impact. He rushed his other dog to a veterinarian's office and got some bad news.
“He wasn’t going to make it," said Blalock. "They were saying his spine was crushed and he was just laying there."
Blalock made the tough decision to put the dog down, he said.
More severe weather is forecasted to move through Georgia on Tuesday. Stay alert with CBS46 Weather.
