ATLANTA (CBS46) - A South Georgia woman was killed after a tree fell on her Bonaire home when storms rolled through Monday.
The Houston County coroner confirmed the woman was sitting on her sofa when a tree landed on her double wide mobile home around 4:30 p.m. The coroner’s office has not released her name pending notification of next of kin. She was in her mid-50s.
That victim was the second person killed as a line storms stretching from Central to South Georgia roared through the state Monday afternoon.
Business owner, Scott Hudson, 60, was killed in Douglas County when a tree fell on his SUV as he was driving down Campbellton Street in Douglasville.
More severe weather is forecasted to move through Georgia in the coming days. Stay alert with CBS46 Weather as the storms could impact Georgia.
