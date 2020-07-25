ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Afternoon storms left downed trees across Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta's Lawton Street was hit particularly hard, where residents found several trees had been ripped down.
Along Northside Drive, one tree damaged a home. Neighbors in the area described the storm as quick, but loud. "I was sitting outside doing some painting on the front porch and I heard this loud sound, and I saw all the wind go one way and then I ran in the house and did not know what happened," explained Atlanta resident Jason Kelly.
