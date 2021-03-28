There was a severe thunderstorm warning for areas surrounding metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon.
According to CBS46 Meteorologist Fred Campagna, some cities south of Atlanta could expect wind gusts as much as 60 miles per hour.
There were reports of "torrential rain" associated with a thunderstorm cell in Griffin.
In another storm cell in Gwinnett County, fire officials reported a tree landed on a home and vehicle on Harvard Drive in Lilburn. There were no injuries, and the homeowners were allowed to remain in their home as they work with their insurance company to make repairs.
CBS46 is working to confirm reports of downed trees and powerlines.
