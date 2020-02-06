ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta was pummeled by rain all day Thursday, causing flooding and road closures. It also led to one Roswell mother getting a call no one wants to hear.
“He said the house was struck by lightning,” said the mother to CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg.
Turns out the bolt hit a tree in the family’s back yard, but it was close enough to cause some mayhem.
“My garage door wouldn’t open or wouldn’t work. In the front door when I met him in the kitchen he said the garage is full of smoke,” she explained.
A security box exploded, causing a fire in the garage.
“So the fire alarm was going off because of a fire but it couldn’t call the fire department because our phone line got fried.”
Luckily crews got there just in time to stop the fire from spreading. Nearby on Azalea Drive near Highway 9, a downed power line caused outages to homes in the area. Sewage raced out from man holes due to flooding, and the Chattahoochee poured it’s way into Azalea Park.
Still, residents are not in the clear as flooding is expected to continue to rise throughout the night.
