ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected across parts of Georgia Thursday morning and into the afternoon. The latest updates are below including a livestream of CBS46 newscasts from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.
4:50 a.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of the following counties until 5:30 a.m.:
- CENTRAL MURRAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- CENTRAL FLOYD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- WHITFIELD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- GORDON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
- CHATTOOGA COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
This storm has had a history of producing circulation as it moved across parts of central Alabama.
4:45 a.m. - Tornado warnings have been issued across parts of Alabama, but as of 4:48 a.m., all warnings have been canceled for storms moving towards the Georgia line.
4:30 a.m. - A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Georgia and central Alabama until 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. The following counties are included in the watch:
BAKER, BIBB, BUTTS, CALHOUN, CARROLL, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CLAY, COWETA, CRAWFORD, CRISP, DECATUR, DOOLY, DOUGHERTY, EARLY, FAYETTE, HARALSON, HARRIS, HEARD, HOUSTON, LAMAR, LEE, MACON, MARION, MERIWETHER, MILLER, MITCHELL, MONROE, MUSCOGEE, PEACH, PIKE, QUITMAN, RANDOLPH, SCHLEY, SEMINOLE, SPALDING, STEWART, SUMTER, TALBOT, TAYLOR, TERRELL, TROUP, UPSON, WEBSTER, WORTH
Remember, a TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms with tornadoes in and around the watch area. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest updates and possible warnings.
