DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tornados, heavy rainfall, and flooding swept through several counties across Georgia – leaving behind severe damage in many areas.
The National Weather Service sent survey teams to more than six counties on Monday to investigate the damage.
“I just heard a lot of rumbling, I heard the tree crashing, it set my alarm off, hit my other car and set that alarm off,” said one DeKalb County homeowner, Curtis Menefee.
When the remnants of Hurricane Delta came through, there was severe flooding and at least seven tornados that spun up across the state.
“My house is a brick house, but I could feel it shake,” added Menefee.
Teams are still currently surveying other areas.
“From Columbus to Athens, we had 23 warnings, and quite a few of them in the Atlanta-metro area actually,” said Keith Stellman, the Meteorologist-in-Charge for the National Weather Service of Atlanta.
One touched down just south of Menefee’s Decatur neighborhood shortly after eight Saturday night.
The National Weather Service said 75-80 mph winds came through this neighborhood, and for reference, a Category One hurricane starts at 73 mph.
“My phone told us to take cover, so we ducked into a room,” Menefee said.
Curtis Menefee and his family have been without electricity ever since.
“I haven’t been able to wash or do anything for the past two days,” said Menefee, “It’s during a pandemic and I get all this added stress, there’s only so much a body can take.”
Crews were busy at work cutting down trees, cleaning up debris, and removing dangerous hanging power lines.
“I was scared that night, but now I’m just frustrated…with the cleanup and trying to put everything back together,” said Menefee.
But Stellman said there’s good news ahead:
“This was the worst of it, we’re actually looking at a pretty good cool spell coming in,” Stellman added.
Thankfully, no one was injured, but many homeowners are left cleaning up mother nature’s mess.
“That’s a whole new feeling, to have something taken from you like that, and you can’t do anything about it,” Menefee said.
Stellman said this is a good reminder to take warnings seriously, and to have a plan of action should a tornado come your way.
