Homeowners along Tuck St in Cedartown described a tense and scary moment as severe weather sent trees crashing all around.
“It did sound like a train coming, you could feel it through the whole house shaking,” said Tuck St homeowner Cathie Sznerch.
The trees taking out power lines and leaving many in the dark.
“It turned green and then dark, and then it just let lose,” said Cathie.
Several houses along the street sustained serious damage. One homeowner saying not much is left to one side of her house.
“I got two bedrooms upstairs and there’s the den down here and a bedroom over there and those rooms are messed up to,” said Connie Lane.
Connie said she’s thankful she wasn’t home at the time.
"I had gone to lunch with my grandson or I would have been here,” she said.
It took emergency crews several hours to get to her house and others up the street due to the downed trees.
Connie is thankful she has her health, but she will now be looking for somewhere else to sleep.
“Well I’m lucky, but I’m still devastated, you know, we lived here for like 35 years, it’s just hard you know,” said Connie.
