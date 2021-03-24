A potentially dangerous storm system will move across the Southeastern United States Thursday afternoon and could put some parts of the CBS46 viewing area under a moderate risk for severe weather late Thursday and early Friday morning.
CBS46 Pinpoint Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez says the greatest risk of severe weather will be to our west. However, the northwest corner of Georgia has been outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center under a level 4 (out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. Moving southeast, the risk level drops down to a level 2 for most of metro Atlanta as the storms are expected to weaken overnight.
The strongest storms will arrive in the early evening Thursday. These storms have the potential of producing strong damaging winds, very heavy rain, possible long-track tornadoes, and large hail. Here is a look at the forecast radar at 6 PM Thursday:
Valdez said the storms will weaken as they approach metro Atlanta, but that doesn't mean residents in and around metro Atlanta should let their guard down. Severe weather is still possible. The strongest storms are expected to arrive into metro Atlanta around midnight. Here is a look at the forecast radar at midnight Friday:
By the time you're getting up Friday and rush hour begins, the rain and severe weather threat will be over. This is the forecast radar by 5 AM Friday.
As the heaviest storms pass through, flooding is possible in some areas. Valdez said rainfall totals in far north Georgia will be between 1" to 3" due to the storms. The National Weather Service put up a Flash Flood Watch Thursday night for parts of the North Georgia Mountains through 8AM Friday.
CBS46 will be in STORM MODE throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning. The CBS46 Pinpoint Weather team will be monitoring the storms throughout the day and overnight for any possible developments. Stay with CBS46 on air and on all digital platforms (website, app, OTT, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter) for the latest updates and possible warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.