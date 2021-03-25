Tweets coming out of Alabama have highlighted the damage and conditions left in the wake of an afternoon dominated by severe weather and tornado warnings.
Massive tornado west of Greensboro, AL pic.twitter.com/KjFAG2bJfB— Max Olson (@MesoMax919) March 25, 2021
Tornado in Pelham Alabama #AlabamaWeather #tornado #alabama #Weather pic.twitter.com/1YijREYcL7— Cristian (@pendejoCristian) March 25, 2021
LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021
Residential damage outside Indian Springs Village off 119. @spann @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/GwBGfPk3jq— Justin Peden 🦀 (@SirPeden) March 25, 2021
@spann Eagle point damage pic.twitter.com/PLFDosNFWi— Luke Sanderson (@LukeSanderson_1) March 25, 2021
Happening now - exclusive video of massive tornado south of Birmingham hitting Meadowbrook, AL. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/ILWUlIhO1y— 🚔 MN Safety 🚔 (@SafetyAlertsMN) March 25, 2021
large violent tornado in shelby county south birmingham metro 244pm #alwx from brandon copic's stream pic.twitter.com/hMvgDtbYnI— Mike (@205mph) March 25, 2021
