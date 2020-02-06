ATLANTA (CBS46)—As drivers get ready for the anticipated heavy rain that’s expected to soak metro-Atlanta, Georgia Department of Transportation officials want to encourage commuters to have plenty of patience for their morning commute.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for north Georgia until 7 a.m. Friday.
Commuters should expect damaging winds and heavy rainfall of up to six inches in some areas.
According to a GDOT statement, “when heavy rainfall occurs in a very short amount of time, water on roadways - even with storm drains that function well under normal rainfall - can rise temporarily just like creeks and rivers.
As storms move through Georgia, GDOT encourages drivers to be careful, slow down, and if visibility becomes compromised, pull over until the heavy rain passes.”
If a driver runs into trouble on the road, drivers are asked to call HERO or CHAMP assistance through 511, and REMAN IN IN YOUR CAR—WITH LIGHTS AND FLASHERS ON—until help arrives.
Here are some tips from GDOT to help commuters navigate heavy rain:
Facts about Flooding and Driving
Turn Around, Don’t Drown
• A foot of water can make a car float.
• Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs.
• Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.
• Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. The road bed may have washed away under the water.
• Do not drive around barricades.
• Stick to designated evacuation routes. Do not take shortcuts.
