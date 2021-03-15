The very warm weather we had over the weekend is one sign that spring is right around the corner. Another sign is an increasing risk of potent storm systems that can cause severe weather. Two storms heading for north Georgia this week could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and severe weather.
There is a level 1 risk of severe weather mainly south of I-20 on Tuesday
The first storm arrives Monday night with downpours and thunder/lightning. There is a low risk of any severe weather Monday night. Downpours and t-storms are likely for part of north Georgia on Tuesday as it turns much cooler.
The second storm system is Wednesday into Thursday and has greater potential for severe weather. T-Storms will be scattered on Wednesday afternoon, but any that form could produce severe weather as a warm front moves north through our area.
The greatest risk of severe weather in the next few days is late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A line of very strong thunderstorms will move through Mississippi and Alabama Wednesday night. The risk of severe storms is not as great over north Georgia, but it's still high enough that you should pay close attention the forecast and weather conditions. Storms capable of producing 60+ mph winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. Right now, it looks like the timing of these storms for north Georgia is between approximately 4-10 am Thursday.
Dry weather returns Thursday afternoon before it turns cooler on Friday into the weekend.
