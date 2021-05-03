ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Severe storms ripped through metro Atlanta Monday morning, causing widespread damage, bringing down multiple trees.
Several areas were under a tornado and thunderstorm warnings, while a confirmed tornado reportedly touched down in southwest Atlanta.
WATCH: Storm damage near Pullman Drive in Atlanta
South side at Fulton Industrial. A lot of damage. pic.twitter.com/5JOfe2AdbE— Matt Dauphinee (@mattyice1279) May 3, 2021
Same on westgate pkwy and Fulton industrial pic.twitter.com/I1t1yB2ZHE— No E (@StreetDoc03) May 3, 2021
