Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A sewage issue in Cobb County is still not fixed and residents are concerned about the safety of their drinking water.
County officials tell CBS46 News that drinking water is safe and crews hope installing two new pumps will do the trick.
Officials say they're not done with repairs, but they are done for the night. This all began with a major pump failure at the water plant and it’s still unclear what caused it.
It led to a combination of rainwater, creek water and untreated wastewater spilling into, Nickajack Creek, near the Chattahoochee River.
On top of that, the recent heavy rainfall and flooding already had the system at full capacity when the failure occurred.
County Commissioner Mike Boyce had this to say on the work crews are doing.
“The challenge right now is to make sure we minimize, as much as possible, any impact on our people and environment,” Boyce told CBS46 News. “Get the water levels down inside the well to a level where we can start redirecting it, the wastewater, back into the water treatment plant.
To make things more challenging, crews installed the first pump and had an issue with it. They had to fix it and then reinstall it.
Officials maintain the system is not, in any way, tied into your drinking water and they again say it's safe to drink and use.
