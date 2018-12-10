“I'm absolutely furious. I'm very upset. I'm very upset.”
On Monday, Chiquita Moss and her brother Byron were once again dealing with sewage in their grandmother's front yard.
“It smells horrible,” she said.
The two say every time it rains hard, their front yard floods.
“When it rains, really last night, all this just flooded,” said Byron.
Overnight, the county estimated 14,120 gallons of sewage spilled into a nearby creek. Chiquita told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that it seems as if no one from the county is in a rush to fix the problem, the sewer line on the property.
“My grandmother is 76, she lives here. That's disgusting. You keep telling her and lying to her and saying that oh ma'am we're going to come and fix the problem...standing over here and putting pine straw over this and putting the top over that. That's not doing anything.”
CBS46 contacted the Environmental Protection Agency, which tracks sewage spills and overflows. A spokesperson said in 2017 Dekalb County had 186 spills that impacted nearby waters. So far this year, the county has had 108.
CBS46 also contact DeKalb County officials for their response to the ongoing problem. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:
DeKalb County Department of Watershed has hired Compliance EnviroSystems, LLC to investigate the cause of the spills on Brookfield Lane and Garden Circle. The contractor is expected to begin the assessment this week.
Under CEO Michael Thurmond, the county has invested nearly $100 million to rehabilitate, repair and maintain the county’s aging sewer system.
In September 2018, DeKalb County recorded 42.1 percent fewer major sewer spills when compared to the same time last year. DeKalb Watershed Management (DWM) reported 22 major sewer spills for the year compared to 38 reported spills during the same period last year. The overall volume of major sewer spills also declined by 72 percent (13.7 million gallons to 3.8 million gallons).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.