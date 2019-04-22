DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Dekalb County crews spent the weekend cleaning up sewage after storms caused eight major sewage spills.
Decatur’s Oakhurst community was among the hardest hit with nearly 87,000 gallons of sewage spilled into their community and into Sugar Creek.
In Tucker, one community off of Roman Court also saw sewage spill out into their yards and into the creek behind their homes. One homeowner sent CBS video of sewage water bubbling out of a man hole behind his yard.
Homeowners told CBS46 the issue has gone on too long.
“It's not a pleasant thought,” said Oakhurst homeowner, Penn Clarke.
He was out walking his dogs Monday when he saw the yellow signs the county posted to warn residents of the spill near his homes.
“If they obviously know there is something wrong with this, they should be working on it,” Clarke said.
Jason Ulseth is the riverkeeper at the environmental non-profit organization, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.
”Raw sewage in our river is never good,” Ulseth said. “What it does is it has a lot of ecological impacts, harms wildlife, and affects dissolved oxygen levels, but it is also public health threat,” he added.
Dekalb County officials say the spills are caused by the rainwater intrusion which overwhelms their older pipe systems. There were a total of 12 spills. Eight were classified as “major” meaning more than 10,000 gallons of sewage was spilled.
There was a total of 413,673 gallons of sewage spilled during the two days of storms in DeKalb County.
"We saw sewer spills across Metro Atlanta as a result of heavy rain,” Ulseth said. “A lot of those did happen in DeKalb County where we have aging pipes and limited capacity within those pipes.”
CBS46 spoke with DeKalb County Michael Thurmond about the issue Monday.
Thurmond admits the county's issues have stemmed from poor maintenance and a lack of repairs over the years.
“What you see in DeKalb unfortunately was that we failed to maintain our infrastructure,” Thurmond explained.
DeKalb signed a consent decree with the Environment Protection Agency in 2011 forcing the county to act, but progress has been slow.
“When you fall behind with infrastructure whether it’s streets or roads or sewer systems or water metering or billing devices, that causes major issues,” Thurmond said. “But now, I think we’ve got a great team we are focused and we are improving the overall effectiveness of that system,” he continued explaining the changes will be a process, not an event.
DeKalb officials are asking residents to help keep the sewer system clear by not dumping oil or grease down the drain. Ulseth also cautions that residents should not dump ice cream, or even flushable wipes down drains in DeKalb. He says flushable wipes do not break down like regular toilet tissue and can compromise the pipes.
DeKalb County public officials are asking residents to report spills and overflows by calling 770-270-6243. The line is in operation 24/7.
