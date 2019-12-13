PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Paulding County Juvenile Investigations Detectives arrested Richard Wayne Biester for possession of child pornography.
Detectives followed up on a CyberTip that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Search warrants were given for Biester and his property.
As a result, Detectives found child pornography and corroborating evidence from the original CyberTip and Biester was arrested.
Biester, who was already a registered Sex Offender for child molestation in 1997, is being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.