DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stalking and chasing women, indecent exposure, taking indecent liberties with children, the list goes on and on and Robert Mckenzie just keeps on offending.
“I mean I think it’s just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt,” said Kate Sandhaus who's lived in Decatur for over 12 years.
“My understanding is the police pick him up, he goes to court, is in jail for some short stint then gets right back out,” said Kate who was harassed by sex offender McKenzie back in 2017.
Social media is awash with claims of harassment from Mckenzie, including pictures of incidents that have taken place.
A violent sex offender is continually allowed back into an Atlanta community after multiple arrests. We ask authorities why this keeps happening. Details @cbs46 #atlanta #crime pic.twitter.com/yHoZxOxqyd— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 23, 2020
Homeowners in Decatur and DeKalb County say McKenzie frequently rides a bike around the streets intoxicated and causing trouble.
"My question is why can’t he be held. There is certainly enough menacing and threatening and violent stories where you wouldn’t expect him to be put right back out onto the street," said Kate.
His latest arrest happening Jan. 21.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy asked the DeKalb County DA why this man is continually allowed back into the community.
In a statement they said:
"We appreciate your inquiry. This case remains under investigation by law enforcement. Once the matter is forwarded to our Office, we will review the facts, circumstances, and evidence to make a determination regarding the appropriate course of action."
Homeowners warn that while this man is allowed to roam the streets no one is safe.
"Honestly as a parent having your child ride through a park with a known sex offender who is also known to be violent and dangerous and really unstable is very concerning," said Kate.
A number of police reports state McKenzie has been picked up with knives and said to one officer "When I get out I will f--- you in the a--"
On the Georgia sex offender website it states that McKenzie is a 'sexually dangerous predator.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.