MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Henry County men will spend a combined 40 years in prison for crimes committed against children.
Joshua Stewart, 33, and Christopher Booream, 49, were prosecuted by the Henry County District Attorney’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit.
Thursday morning, Booream pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual exploitation of children. His arrest was part of statewide crackdown on internet crimes against children. Booream used his Tumblr social media account to download child pornography. He was sentenced to 20 years with 15 years to serve.
Earlier this week Stewart was sentenced to 30 years with 25 years to serve after pleading guilty to charges of incest and child molestation. He also faces charges in Bibb and Jasper Counties.
Both men must also register as sex offenders once released from prison.
In 2017, District Attorney Darius Pattillo started the Crimes Against Children Unit when he took office.
“This is precisely why I have been committed to expanding our Crimes Against Children Unit,” Pattillo said. “I am proud of the work this unit does and will continue to push for more prosecution and law enforcement resources to make sure our children are safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.