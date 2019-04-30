BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) In an unmarked car, Atlanta Police dropped by a Buckhead gas station on Tuesday to obtain surveillance video of a sexual assault suspect seen here a week ago.
“I think I’ll be more satisfied when he’s behind bars,” Lyft Driver Alicia Dukes said.
Dukes said she was groped by a man known as Francisco Sebastian after driving him home from the Texaco on Piedmont Road at Lindbergh Drive on Easter Sunday.
“I know that I’m not the only case that they have, but at the same time it has been a whole week and I’m just now hearing back from somebody,” Duke said.
Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee issued a statement saying, "Our investigators take these cases very seriously and they immediately began following up on leads they had in an effort to identify the suspect." Chafee added, "The video is one piece of the investigation. However, in this case, spending time obtaining that while there were very fruitful leads elsewhere would not have been a productive use of time in identifying this person."
It turns out, it’s not Sebastian’s first run in with the law. He was arrested at the same gas station six years ago for getting into a fight and allegedly punching someone in the face. He was charged in 2013 with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. In 2018 he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
“It was like the one thing that stood out that made me know it was him was on his chin he has a dimple in it,” Dukes said.
Dukes said Sebastian has been stalking her online since the incident. She also said he got his hands on a phone number to her and has called and texted her as well. She has applied for a restraining order, but Sebastian must be served for it to go into effect.
