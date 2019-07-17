ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media was ablaze Wednesday afternoon when videos of students accusing a Morehouse College administrator of sexual misconduct went viral.
July 17, 2019
"Since second semester of my freshman year I was assaulted by a staff member at Morehouse College," explained the young man's who's videos have gone viral. He goes on to state that Crews would make unwarranted sexual comments and pinch his facial cheeks -- all things the young man described as "predatory behavior."
As a result, Assistant Director of Student Services Demarcus K. Crews has been placed on administrative leave. The college also opened an investigation into the accusations.
Morehouse College released the following statement:
"Morehouse College is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct made by students on social media. The employee mentioned in the complaints has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Maintaining a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a priority at Morehouse College. We will take appropriate and immediate action against anyone involved in compromising the safety of out community. We have demonstrated that in our urgent response to these allegations. Our support goes out to anyone who feels that they are a victim of sexual misconduct.
Our Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures provide for disciplinary action including dismissal, if any student, faculty, or staff member engages in inappropriate behavior. Incidents can be reported by calling our hotline 888-299-9540."
While other students came forward with their own tales of alleged sexual assault at the hands of Crews, other offered their support.
"No one should have to go through that experience, worse yet, the lack of response by your school," wrote one Twitter user.
Another commented, "Universities are not terribly good at handling these sensitive situations but that doesn't diminish the harm that you've experienced."
The outrage surrounding the allegations garnered the videos more than 400,000 combined views and mentions in the #MeToo movement on social media.
Another student also shared, "I am a freshman at Morehouse College and I too was sexually harassed by Demarcus Crews."
At least one of the students claim to have reported Crews' alleged misconduct to school officials. He also said nothing was done.
CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg reached out to Crews for commentary, but was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.