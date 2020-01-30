MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) – A McDonough man’s Facebook post went viral Thursday after he posted a picture of himself and Shaquille O’Neal at a local Best Buy.
Patrick Martin said he was at the store to buy a laptop when he ran into the NBA great. He offered Shaq condolences on the loss of Kobe Bryant and walked away. He said that’s when Shaq caught up with him and said, “I like y’all, so get the nicest one in here and I’ll pay for it.”
The post has been shared more than 13,000 times and has nearly a thousand comments.
