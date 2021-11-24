ATLANTA (CBS46) — Basketball legend and Atlanta's Shaquille O'Neal teamed up with ATL Censored to surprise a single mother of 8 with new furniture.
They caught up with the woman as she was shopping for furniture and Shaq walked around the store with her and then paid for her purchases.
WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW
NBA Superstar Shaquille O’Neal and ATL Uncensored teamed up to surprise a single mother of 8 with furniture shopping for the holidays!Thank you to our supporters for allowing us to have a platform to be able to make things like this happen 🙏🏽 Full video on our bio pic.twitter.com/2T66fSi2Gr— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) November 24, 2021
