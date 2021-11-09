ATLANTA (CBS46) — Sharon Gay supported Andre Dickens during his City Council campaigns and now she is backing him for the role of mayor of Atlanta.
Andre has the smarts, integrity and work ethic to make Atlanta a safer, stronger, and better city for all of us. That’s why I’m throwing my full support behind his campaign in the runoff,” Sharon Gay stated. “I supported Andre in his two successful City Council campaigns, and I’m proud to support him again now in his campaign to become the 61st mayor of Atlanta. I urge all my first-round supporters to go back to the polls and vote for Andre in the November 30 runoff election.”
Six Black Georgia state legislators are backing Felicia Moore, including Park Cannon, Edna Jackson, Emmanuel Jones, Sheila Jones and Dewy McLain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.