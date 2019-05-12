COLLEGE PARK, Ga (CBS46) -- Every year for Mother's Day, Rashad Richey holds a special event to honor the moms who listen to his radio show.
He says it comes from "the many moms I had growing up."
This year, CBS46 News anchor Sharon Reed was his special guest. And he had a special surprise for her!
Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. presented Sharon with a proclamation from the county naming May 12 Sharon Reed Appreciation Day.
Sharon told the moms gathered that metro Atlanta holds a special place in her heart.
Then she took time to talk to those at the event and pose for pictures.
(0) comments
