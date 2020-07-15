LEE COUNTY, Ala. (CBS46) A Sharpsburg woman was killed over the weekend in an accidental drowning on a lake in Lee County, Alabama.
According to the Lee County Coroner, Natasha Renee Summerlin, 41, of Sharpsburg, was riding in a boat on Lake Harding when she decided to jump in. She immediately went under and attempts to save her were unsuccessful. Her body was located the next day in the same area. It's believed she could not swim.
Meanwhile, a visitation will be held in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Friday with a private funeral service to be held later.
