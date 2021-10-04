ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Funeral arrangements are being planned for a Marist High School student who died unexpectedly last week.
17-year-old Helen Wamey died Wednesday from an unknown illness, according to her family. On Monday, surrounded by her daughter’s friends and classmates, Belinda Enyong found comfort knowing that her only child touched the lives of so many people.
"I'm happy she was so loved and she loved so passionately. She had a lot of empathy in her. It's been nearly a week since a Marist High School senior died unexpectedly. How her mom and friends are remembering the 17yo tonight on @cbs46 at 11. pic.twitter.com/B6BIi7y23u— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) October 5, 2021
“It hurts. I want to feel joy but there’s also pain,” Enyong said. “She touched so many lives I didn’t even know. How impactful she was to people is a little bit of relief, but I wish I could hug her right now.
Wamey’s untimely death has devastated the Marist High School community, where she was a senior.
“Everyone knew who Helen because she would talk to anyone regardless of what grade they were in who their friends were,” said Sophie Moran, a friend and fellow senior at the school. “She just talked to everyone.”
An honor student, Wamey had dreams of becoming a doctor. Those who knew her said she didn’t just excel in the classroom; she was also a star on stage. She started taking dance lessons when she was four.
“To know Helen was to feel safe and to know love,” said Cheryl Pozzuoli, owner of Footnotes Dance & Acrobatics Studio. “She had a light and spirit about her that reached way beyond the stage.”
“Helen was so funny,” said Mackenzie Madison, a friend and fellow dancer. “I think we can all agree she was a light for all of us and comedic relief when times were hard. Her smile was contagious.”
"She never stopped dancing," Enyong added.
When asked if she could change one thing in society, Wamey once said she would want “everyone to be a little kinder.”
“That’s what sticks with me,” her mom said. “That’s the legacy we have to hold and carry on for her.”
Wamey’s family created this memorial page in her honor. A GoFundMe page has also been setup to help with “funeral related expenses and to continue Helen’s legacy.”
