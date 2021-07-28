ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman who was found brutally stabbed inside Piedmont Park while routinely walked her dog in the area at night, according to those who knew her.
Early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police were called to the park in Midtown and found the body of Katherine Janness. Police said the 40-year-old had been stabbed multiple times, describing the crime scene as ‘gruesome.’ Her dog, Bowie, was also killed.
“It’s not surprising she would be out,” said Clayton Skinner, who knew Janness through her work.
Janness was a bartender at Campagnola, near 10th and Piedmont, for half a decade. Skinner was one of her regular customers. He said Janness went by Katie, for short.
“She was a very sweet person, a little geeky,” he said. “It’s really shocking that something like this would happen to somebody who was such a sweet and just kind soul.”
Skinner, who also lives in Midtown, said he often saw Janness walking her dog in the neighborhood.
“She routinely walked her dog late at night because she typically worked night shift,” he said. I think maybe she had a sense the park was safer than it is, especially now with everything that’s going on.”
Investigators spent Wednesday combing for evidence inside the park, including the lake. APD also stepped-up patrols in the area, offering park goers a sense of security a killer remains on the loose.
“I know that Katie loved this neighborhood,” Skinner said. “She knew its neighbors. She was part of the community and it’s a real lose she’s not going to be here anymore.”
Janness lived about a mile away from the park. Investigators continue to look through video to retrace steps and find the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call APD.
