NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Imagine being too scared and grossed out to walk around your own home for fear of rodents crawling on top of you.
CBS 46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to a resident at the Bella Apartments in Norcross about her rodent issue since moving in.
“I don’t want to open the oven up, because I think something will jump out at me or the cabinets,” said Ella Gathings, a tenant.
Gathings moved into the Bella Apartments at the beginning of April. She said rodents started showing up two days after she moved in, eating her food and crawling around her kitchen.
“I saw one down here yesterday when I was cooking breakfast and I saw a little tail go under the refrigerator. I told my son, ah, there’s another one in here! They frighten me. I don’t like them,” she said.
“She was petrified, scared to come into the kitchen to get anything to eat, scared to go to sleep,” said her son, Michael Gathings, who is staying with her because she’s too scared to stay alone. “Any little sound she hears throughout the night, she’s waking me up, Michael, I hear something!”
She said she notified the complex which is owned by Sabra Property Management.
“They did try to come out and spray and everything and set traps and stuff, but we talked to the neighbors and found out that this is really bad, because it’s really infested quite badly in the other apartments. So we’re trying to get something done around here so they can solve the problem,” added Ella.
Despite the efforts of the apartment complex, she said the problem persists and believes if they were in her shoes things would be different.
“I know they don’t have rodents running around their kitchen, they can go down there with a carefree mind and cook their breakfast and dinner, and not have rodents running around. I want to live the same way,” Ella said.
We reached out to Sabra Property Management and they said they have no reported infestation issues on their property, and as with any concerns brought to them, they do their very best to address issues quickly as their residents are always their first concern.
“I talked to one of the exterminator guys when he came over here and he told me that the whole unit here is infested,” Michael added.
“I’m freaking out everywhere, someone touches me on the shoulder and I’m jumping because I come down here and I want to cook, and I’m scared rats are going to run over my feet or something,” Ella said.
A basic look at Google, Yelp, and Facebook reviews showed other tenants at Bella Apartments have reported similar issues.
