A vigil, for a woman found brutally murdered in Piedmont Park, was held Thursday evening not too far from where her body was discovered.
Whether they knew her personally or were complete strangers, the hundred or so people who gathered at Piedmont Park Thursday night mourned together, over the loss of 40-year-old Katie Janness.
“She was an amazing human being who lost her life, right here in the park, the way she should not have lost her life,” said Chip Powell, a close friend.
“She was the best person ever the way she looked at the world,” added Paige Crawford, who met Janness in 2017. “She just really appreciated the small things in life. She had her music, Emma, the dogs and that’s all she needed.”
“I didn’t know her personally but she’s part of this community and has been so for a long time,” said Xanthe Nell, a Midtown resident. “So, it feels very real.”
Janness and her dog, Bowie, were found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. The last known sighting of the two was at 12:07 a.m. at the rainbow crosswalk, near 10th and Piedmont. Police have yet to name a suspect.
“This community is not safe,” said one woman at the vigil. “There is literally a monster on the loose.”
Lydia Gerzel was friends with Janness. She also lives in Midtown and called out mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the chief of police for what she considers a lack of action and transparency surrounding the case.
“We are a family,” she told the crowd. “We take care of our family and neither one of them have even talked to the news media to say I’m going to do this. I’m going to try to do that. I’m angry. I am angry.”
Janness’ partner of seven years, Emma Clark, couldn’t bring herself to return to the scene where she found her wife. Clark pinged Janness’ found and made the gruesome discovery. She spoke exclusively with CBS46 hours before the vigil, angry at the person who she described as the love of her life.
“She felt safe being in Midtown,” Clark said. “In her final moments that was taken from her and that bothers me the most. I hope they find [the person responsible] and I hope they get what they deserve.”
Detectives were also at the vigil, handing out flyers. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with Information is asked to call APD Homicide at (404) 546-4235. or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
