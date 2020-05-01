‘Shelter-in-place’ order lifted for most Georgians, but many businesses decline to reopen

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Even with the shelter-in-place order lifted for most Georgians, it appears many shop owners in Atlanta still are not ready to reopen.
The Virginia-Highland neighborhood in northeast Atlanta, for example, would normally be bustling with shoppers on a pretty spring day. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, the gift shops and boutiques have been closed, and there were no signs Friday morning that the shop owners were planning to reopen any time soon.
Skippy Nguyen lives nearby. He understands their dilemma as they decide when to reopen.
“I think it’s a double-edge sword,” said Nguyen. “Some people need to get back to work.”
“This is not a mandate,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “We’re giving people the opportunity to open whenever they think the time is right.”
Kemp told CBS46 News with COVID-19 testing now widely available and an increase in hospital bed capacity, it was time to start letting Georgians to decide when to ease back into their routines.
Some establishments must remain closed for a couple more weeks, though, including bars, nightclubs, live performance venues and public pools.
The governor is still ordering the elderly and the medically fragile to continue to shelter-at-home except for essential reasons through June 12.
For all Georgians, large gatherings are still prohibited, and they’re encouraged to wear masks in public unless they can maintain six feet from others.
“People just need to be smart,” Kemp said. “Our citizens have learned a lot through all of this, and I’m really appreciative of their help.”
“’We’ve got to find a balance,” said Nguyen, “and hopefully we all can do our part in stopping the virus from spreading.”
