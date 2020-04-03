ATLANTA (CBS46) - Georgia’s shelter-in-place order went into effect Friday evening with residents scrambling to stores for last-minute items.
The order requires residents to stay inside their homes or places of residence while limiting social interaction to prevent spreading coronavirus. Friday, Governor Brian Kemp authorized elected sheriffs across the state to help enforce the rules.
No government office, business, or organization is allowed to have more than 10 people in a single place without maintaining 6 feet of separation between each person there.
This also applies to churches and funerals.
The order allows for residents to leave their homes for essential service like: going to the grocery store, picking up food, going to the pharmacy, medical appoints, and to get supplied needed to clean and maintain the home.
Outdoor exercise is also allowed at parks, but the order states that people must stay six feet away from anyone who does not live with them.
If park-goers are found congregating law enforcement will ask them to split up and can face criminal charges for not complying.
People who have to work are allowed to travel to perform minimum basic operations to maintain a business such as managing payroll, stock, and security.
Traveling to work for an essential critical infrastructure is also allowed. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security people who work for essential critical infrastructures as workers in: healthcare and public health, communications, emergency services, critical manufacturing, food and agriculture, energy, chemical, water, waste, transportation and several other areas vital to everyday municipal operations.
If you have questions about your business being on the critical infrastructure list you can contact The Department of Economic Development by emailing covidcomments@georgia.org.
