FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Fayette County Animal Control is looking for parents to foster puppies that were found abandoned along a hiking trail.
The puppies were inside a storage bin and were found by a couple who were hiking at Line Creek.
The Royal Animal Refuge in Peachtree City says the puppies are close to seven weeks old and can be split up.
A four or five week commitment is needed.
