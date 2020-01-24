Abandoned dogs (Royal Animal Refuge)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Fayette County Animal Control is looking for parents to foster puppies that were found abandoned along a hiking trail.

The puppies were inside a storage bin and were found by a couple who were hiking at Line Creek.

The Royal Animal Refuge in Peachtree City says the puppies are close to seven weeks old and can be split up.

A four or five week commitment is needed.

Click here for a foster application

