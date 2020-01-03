LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- An overcrowding at a LaGrange animal shelter has prompted an offer that most won't refuse: half-price adoptions!
Due to issues with space, dog can he adopted for half the regular fee until Jan. 13. And what might that cost be, you ask? $37.50! Along with a new furry addition to the family, the shelter is also providing vouchers to help with spaying and/or neutering dog and helping them receive their shots.
"We have space issues with the dogs so all dogs are half off until Jan. 13," said Chris Bussey, LaGrange Animal Services supervisor. "We have 40 available for adoption and 30 on stray hold. Right now we have mostly medium to large size dogs."
The shelter is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road. They can be reached at 706-298-3606 or by visiting the' City of LaGrange Animal Shelter' Facebook page.
