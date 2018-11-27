Atlanta, GA (CBS46) With temperatures plunging, there’s a greater need for help, especially when it comes to men and women looking for a warm place to stay.
CBS46 found several people sleeping outside the Gateway Center in downtown Atlanta.
This is a 24-hour shelter that confirms to us they've already reached capacity.
One man, who didn't want want to show his full face on camera, wanted to talk to us to express his gratitude for the city opening the old Adamsville emergency shelter with blankets, cots, a warm shower and food.
"I am thankful for them doing this because I didn't have nowhere to go tonight," said the man.
He says living on the streets isn't where he thought he'd be. This morning, he's with dozens of others seeking refuge from the cold.
The Atlanta mission estimates there are roughly 7,000 homeless in metro Atlanta with about 2,000 unsheltered and on the streets.
CBS46 was at the old Adamsville Recreation Center on MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta Tuesday night, which served as an emergency warming center for those with nowhere else to go.
The shelter opened at 6 p.m. and may be opening again Wednesday night.
The website Wallet Hub ranked Atlanta as the 6th neediest city when it comes to tackling this issue.
The survey looked at child poverty and food insecurity, among other factors.
CBS46 drove around the city for ourselves to see how much of a need there really is and we found many people trying to stay warm while on the streets.
With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, more metro-area homeless shelters are expected to open their doors.
