ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 )-- The doors remain closed at the Sheraton Hotel days after a deadly Legionnaires' outbreak infected dozens.
With just three weeks until the popular Dragon Con convention kick off, hundreds of people are wondering what to do if the hotel is not re-opened in time.
The convention -- which focuses on science fiction, fantasy, gaming, comics and more -- begins on August 29. The Sheraton is one of five host hotels for the popular event that draws nearly 80,000 fans every year.
With the hotel's doors closed, hundreds of attendees are now left scrambling to figure out lodging. CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes spoke with a local property manager who's looking to help people in need of a place to stay.
"We just wanted to house people somewhere close that's still in the action with more space, patio views and still get that same experience they were looking for at the hotel," said Nina Gulizia, property manager.
Gulizia isn't the only one looking to help. Since the other host hotels are sold out, she says other property managers around the city are also renting their units for the big weekend.
"So it's a great way for us to network together to make sure we can get everybody up here that was planning to come," she added.
A Sheraton Atlanta spokesperson tells CBS46 the hotel will be closed until at least August 11th. Dragon Con has been using the hotel since 2007, so they have developed contingency plans that are ready to go if need be. If necessary, the convention will announce changes as close to the event kick off as possible.
