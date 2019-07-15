ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Sheraton Atlanta has hired a consultant for the testing and remediation of Legionella, the bacteria that causes a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ Disease.

The hotel voluntarily closed Monday after learning that three of its guests in the past 30 days had been hospitalized with suspected cases of the disease. Guests were booked into other nearby hotels.

According to Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s Department of Public Health, epidemiologists and environmental health staff from the state and from the Fulton County Board of Health will work with the hotel’s contractor on assessing the situation and coming up with a sampling plan and potentially a remediation plan.

“This is the typical way these situations are handled since the assessment and testing can be complicated,” Nydam wrote in an email to CBS46.

Legionnaires’ Disease is a type of pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria that causes it lives in water. The bacteria can become a health problem if they get into a building’s water system and multiply.

Nydam said it’s difficult to tell at this point how long the hotel will be shut down.

“For example, if the Legionella is in a hot tub or fountain, that’s going to be easier to locate and remediate as opposed to it being somewhere in the water system and the maze of pipes in the hotel,” she said.

Joel Gonzalez was supposed to be staying with a friend at the Sheraton Atlanta this week. A driver dropped him off at the hotel early Tuesday morning.

“As soon as I stepped out of the car, one of the personnel at the hotel came up to me and was like, ‘We’re not letting anybody in,’” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, who happens to have a master’s degree in public health, said the Sheraton did the right thing.

“It gets really complicated if you don’t have it contained within a certain period of time,” he said.

The hotel’s general manager provided the following statement to CBS46:

The health and safety of our guests is our greatest priority. We are working closely with public health officials and outside experts to conduct testing to determine if Legionella is present at the hotel. As a result, out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to close the hotel while we await the results. The Sheraton Atlanta is currently working to relocate its guests to nearby hotels. It is also reaching out to guests with upcoming reservations to assist in directing them to other nearby hotels. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive a full refund. - Ken Peduzzi, General Manager, Sheraton Atlanta

According to the CDC, people can get sick when they breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water into the lungs containing Legionella. The lung infection can be treated with antibiotics. A CDC fact sheet on legionella can be found here.

The CDC says the most common places for getting the disease are hotels, long-term care facilities and hospitals. Cruise ships are also places where outbreaks of Legionnaires' Disease happen.

Outbreaks can be prevented with cleaning and disinfection of those systems. It is not spread from person-to-person contact.

Symptoms generally take between two and 10 days to appear. They include the following: