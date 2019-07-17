ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Confirmed cases of Legionnaires' Disease tied to a downtown Atlanta hotel continues to climb. The Georgia Department of Public Health says six guests have now tested positive after staying at the Sheraton Atlanta.
The property has hired a consultant for the testing and remediation of Legionella, the bacteria that causes a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ Disease.
CBS46 spoke with a certified water technologist on Wednesday about the bacteria.
"Legionella is all around us," said Trace Blackmore, with Blackmore Enterprises. "What's important is to mitigate the risk."
Blackmore's job is to figure out if the Legionella bacteria is in certain water sources.
"Not necessarily water you drink, but water that's used in a process such as heating or cooling," he said.
According to the CDC, hotels are a common place to get the disease and outbreaks can be prevented by cleaning those systems.
Blackmore tells us the next steps are always finding the source.
"It's extremely important because then you know where to target the remediation," he said.
The hotel says it expects to be closed for several weeks while testing takes places and that 450 guests were relocated this week to other properties when the it shut down.
