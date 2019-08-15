ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The hotel behind a legionnaire’s disease outbreak in Atlanta reopened Thursday night.

The outbreak, which began over a month ago, at the Sheraton Atlanta is blamed for at least one death.

Man sues over Legionnaires' outbreak ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The fallout from a Legionella outbreak at the Sheraton Atlanta continues.

“I actually saw an article on something on this. I actually sent it to her not knowing this was the hotel we booked. I was just like did you see what happened in Atlanta,” a Sheraton Atlanta guest told CBS46 News.

There’s no re-grand opening signs or cheesy promotional stunts, nor was there a line of guest rushing to check in.

Thursday, August 15th, the Georgia department of health released a statement which reads in part:

“Environmental sampling results from the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria in the hotel’s cooling tower and in a decorative fountain in the hotel atrium.”

Since the outbreak began there have been 13 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, 66 probable cases, and one death. The DeKalb County medical examiner’s office confirmed Cameo Garrett died on July 9th due to complications from Legionella pneumonia after attending a conference at the hotel in late June.

The health department says they allowed the hotel to reopen after corrections were made to the entire hotel water distribution system.

Sheraton Atlanta released the following statement:

"Sheraton Atlanta Hotel reopened today, with the support and concurrence of the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH). An extensive investigation has identified no evidence of a risk of Legionella exposure at the hotel at this time. Periodic sampling and testing in accordance with DPH recommendations will continue. Out of an abundance of caution, the hotel closed voluntarily on July 15 in response to information provided by DPH and FCBOH. For the past month, the hotel has worked closely with public health officials during an investigation of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease. During this time the hotel carried out: an environmental assessment of hotel water systems in conjunction with FCBOH and DPH; technical assessment and extensive environmental sampling and analysis completed by independent consultants and laboratories with expertise in remediation for and control of Legionella; and comprehensive remediation.

Sheraton Atlanta Hotel looks forward to welcoming its valued guests and associates, and reopened with full services.

An extensive investigation has identified no evidence of a risk of Legionella exposure at the hotel at this time. Periodic sampling and testing in accordance with DPH recommendations will continue.